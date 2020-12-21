Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 456 new cases, 740 new recoveries

On Monday, 410 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 46 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 600 new confirmed recoveries and 140 new probable recoveries.

There are now 36,392 confirmed cases, 5,726 probable cases, 34,484 confirmed recoveries and 5,336 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 351 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,865 confirmed cases and 1,327 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 45 new combined cases on Monday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.