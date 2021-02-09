Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 46 new cases, 95 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 58,636

Second vaccine doses received: 36,100 (15,600 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 17,306

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 93.4 per day. That number is up 0.3 from a day ago, down 38.4 from a week ago and down 119.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 112.6 per day. That number is up 3.2 from a day ago, down 41.9 from a week ago and down 146 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 546. That number is down 92 from a day ago, down 260 from a week ago and down 785 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 797. That number is down 72 from a day ago, down 276 from a week ago and down 943 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?