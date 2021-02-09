Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 46 new cases, 95 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 46 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by nine and the number of probable cases rising by 37, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (four), Fremont (five), Lincoln (two), Park (two), Sheridan, Teton (10) and Uinta (five) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (six), Goshen (two), Johnson (one), Laramie (four), Natrona (six) and Washakie (one) counties.
Additionally, 95 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 78 confirmed and 17 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 546 (797 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 32 (down nine from Monday)
Deaths: 647 (23 announced this week, 51 announced this month)
Total cases: 52,830 (45,056 confirmed, 7,774 probable)
Total recoveries: 51,386 (43,863 confirmed, 7,523 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 65,850 (33,150 Pfizer, 32,700 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 58,636
Second vaccine doses received: 36,100 (15,600 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 17,306
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 93.4 per day. That number is up 0.3 from a day ago, down 38.4 from a week ago and down 119.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 112.6 per day. That number is up 3.2 from a day ago, down 41.9 from a week ago and down 146 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 546. That number is down 92 from a day ago, down 260 from a week ago and down 785 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 797. That number is down 72 from a day ago, down 276 from a week ago and down 943 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (188), Natrona (107) and Fremont (106) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Johnson (7%), Carbon (6.9%) and Teton (5.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 125
- Laramie: 100
- Fremont: 80
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Park: 25
- Sheridan: 23
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 15
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 8
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.