Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 464 new cases, 36 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 464 new cases, 36 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 4. The Cube can process 12 samples in an hour and the facility has seven machines total to help with the increase of testing, up from three machines in March.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 464 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 352 and the number of probable cases rising by 112, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 36 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,528 (3,497 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 174 (up from 165 Monday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,645 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 216,920

Second vaccine doses given: 191,737

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,609

(Vaccine data is as of Tuesday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 452.9 per day. That number is up 323.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,497. That number is up 2,781 from a month ago.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. Freddie Joyner reports.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

