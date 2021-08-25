Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 464 new cases, 36 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 464 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 352 and the number of probable cases rising by 112, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 36 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,528 (3,497 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 174 (up from 165 Monday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,645 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 216,920

Second vaccine doses given: 191,737

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,609

(Vaccine data is as of Tuesday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 452.9 per day. That number is up 323.7 from a month ago.