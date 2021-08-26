Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 468 new cases, 426 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 468 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 379 and the number of probable cases rising by 89, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 426 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,570 (3,538 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 174 (up from 165 Monday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 218,202

Second vaccine doses given: 192,628

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,751

(Vaccine data is as of Thursday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 468.2 per day. That number is up 339 from a month ago.