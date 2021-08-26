 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 468 new cases, 426 new recoveries
COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 468 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 379 and the number of probable cases rising by 89, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 426 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,570 (3,538 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 174 (up from 165 Monday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 218,202

Second vaccine doses given: 192,628

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,751

(Vaccine data is as of Thursday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 468.2 per day. That number is up 339 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,538. That number is up 2,822 from a month ago.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. Freddie Joyner reports.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

