Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 468 new cases, 853 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 468 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 403 and the number of probable cases rising by 65, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 853 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 459 (947 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 68 (up from 64 on Monday)
Deaths: 1,718 (29 announced this week, 93 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 652,347
First vaccine doses given: 267,006
Second vaccine doses given: 238,206
Booster doses given: 109,321
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,657
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,228
Janssen doses given: 22,431
Janssen boosters given: 1,498
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 272.9 per day. That number is down 971.6 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 947. That number is down 7,508 from a month ago.