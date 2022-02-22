 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 468 new cases, 853 new recoveries

COVID Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 468 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 403 and the number of probable cases rising by 65, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 853 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 459 (947 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 68 (up from 64 on Monday)

Deaths: 1,718 (29 announced this week, 93 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 652,347

First vaccine doses given: 267,006

Second vaccine doses given: 238,206

Booster doses given: 109,321

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,657

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,228

Janssen doses given: 22,431

Janssen boosters given: 1,498

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 272.9 per day. That number is down 971.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 947. That number is down 7,508 from a month ago.

