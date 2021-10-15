Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 473 new cases, 603 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 473 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 338 and the number of probable cases rising by 135, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 603 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,275 (3,532 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 222 as of Wednesday (unchanged from Tuesday)
(There was no hospitalization update Thursday or Friday as of press time.)
Deaths: 1,080 (39 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 240,388
Second vaccine doses given: 213,063
Booster doses given: 16,883
One-time vaccine doses given: 19,871
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 586.7 per day. That number is down 154.2 from a month ago.