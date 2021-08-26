 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 474 new cases, 450 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 474 new cases, 450 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 474 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 367 and the number of probable cases rising by 107, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 450 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,600 (3,559 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 178 (up from 174 Wednesday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 219,030

Second vaccine doses given: 193,116

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,828

(Vaccine data is as of Friday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 461.1 per day. That number is up 326.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,559. That number is up 2,778 from a month ago.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. Freddie Joyner reports.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming Marine killed in Kabul airport bombing

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News