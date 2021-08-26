Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 474 new cases, 450 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 474 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 367 and the number of probable cases rising by 107, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 450 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,600 (3,559 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 178 (up from 174 Wednesday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 219,030

Second vaccine doses given: 193,116

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,828

(Vaccine data is as of Friday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 461.1 per day. That number is up 326.4 from a month ago.