Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 479 new cases, 330 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 216.2 per day. That number is up 30.9 from a day ago, up 70.2 from a week ago and down 265.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 272.4 per day. That number is up 26 from a day ago, up 69.4 from a week ago and down 282.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,472. That number is up 144 from a day ago, up 436 from a week ago and down 2,646 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,879. That number is up 149 from a day ago, up 478 from a week ago and down 3,082 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (342), Park (236) and Teton (227) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.