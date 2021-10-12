Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 483 new cases, 509 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 483 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 275 and the number of probable cases rising by 208, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 509 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,014 (3,169 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 223 as of Monday (up from 222 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,080 (39 announced this week, 84 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 239,539

Second vaccine doses given: 211,944

Booster doses given: 14,766

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,770

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 645.6 per day. That number is down 88.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,169. That number is down 507 from a month ago.