Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 486 new cases, 797 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 486 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 355 and the number of probable cases rising by 131, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 797 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Confirmed active cases: 1,290

Hospitalized patients: 147 Friday (No update Wyoming)

Deaths: 1,347 (0 announced this week, 173 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses administered: 561,063

First vaccine doses given: 251,934

Second vaccine doses given: 223,998

Booster doses given: 60,129

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 3,375

Janssen doses given: 20,945

Janssen boosters given: 682

Vaccine data was last updated by the Wyoming Department of Health on Monday.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in laboratory confirmed cases is 159.1. That’s down 152 from a month ago.