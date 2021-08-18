 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 488 new cases, 37 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 488 new cases, 37 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 488 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 366 and the number of probable cases rising by 122, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 37 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,833 (2,674 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 122 (up from 112 Monday)

The last time more people were hospitalized in Wyoming for COVID-19 was Dec. 24.

Deaths: 809 (16 announced this week, 33 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 486,395 (237,975 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 213,516

Second vaccine doses given: 191,604

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,239

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. Freddie Joyner reports.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 349.2 per day. That number is up 234.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,674. That number is up 2,104 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News