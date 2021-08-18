Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 488 new cases, 37 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 488 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 366 and the number of probable cases rising by 122, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 37 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,833 (2,674 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 122 (up from 112 Monday)

The last time more people were hospitalized in Wyoming for COVID-19 was Dec. 24.

Deaths: 809 (16 announced this week, 33 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 486,395 (237,975 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 213,516

Second vaccine doses given: 191,604

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,239

Are we trending up or down?