Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 488 new cases, 69 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 488 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 304 and the number of probable cases rising by 184, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 69 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,186 (3,359 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 228 (down from 237 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,174 (25 announced this week, 178 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 653,405 (331,485 Pfizer, 289,220 Moderna, 32,700 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 243,224

Second vaccine doses given: 216,355

Booster doses given: 24,913

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,960

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 582 per day. That number is down 141.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,359. That number is down 3,707 from a month ago.