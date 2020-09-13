Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 49 new cases, 28 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, 44 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced five new probable cases.

Twenty-two new confirmed recoveries were announced. Six new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 3,679 confirmed cases, 667 probable cases, 3,211 confirmed recoveries and 557 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Forty-two Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 307 confirmed cases and 61 probable cases have been recorded. That includes eight new confirmed cases and four new probable cases on Sunday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.