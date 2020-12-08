Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 490 new cases, 1,246 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 481.7 per day. That number is down 21.8 from a day ago, down 100.5 from a week ago and up 71.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 554.6 per day. That number is down 33.4 from a day ago, down 84.9 from a week ago and up 74.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,118. That number is down 738 from a day ago, down 2,440 from a week ago and down 1,646 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 4,961. That number is down 756 from a day ago, down 2,611 from a week ago and down 1,920 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (1,165), Natrona (617) and Sweetwater (412) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.