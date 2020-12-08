Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 490 new cases, 1,246 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 490 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 359 and the number of probable cases rising by 131, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (13), Carbon (five), Converse, Crook (five), Fremont (10), Goshen (eight), Laramie (167), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (26), Park (20), Platte (five), Sheridan (11), Sublette (five), Sweetwater (23), Teton (11), Uinta (nine), Washakie (seven) and Weston (four) counties.
Additionally, 1,246 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 1,097 confirmed and 149 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,118 (4,961 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 203 (down three from Monday)
Deaths: 280 (23 this week, 65 this month)
Total cases: 37,475 (32,555 confirmed, 4,920 probable)
Total recoveries: 32,234 (28,157 confirmed, 4,077 probable)
Total tests: 425,916 (178,462 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 481.7 per day. That number is down 21.8 from a day ago, down 100.5 from a week ago and up 71.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 554.6 per day. That number is down 33.4 from a day ago, down 84.9 from a week ago and up 74.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,118. That number is down 738 from a day ago, down 2,440 from a week ago and down 1,646 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 4,961. That number is down 756 from a day ago, down 2,611 from a week ago and down 1,920 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,165), Natrona (617) and Sweetwater (412) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (26.5%), Laramie (22.3%) and Goshen (22.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth most (eighth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: ninth fewest (third most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,002 (254)
- Big Horn: 520 (58)
- Campbell: 3,050 (288)
- Carbon: 737 (59)
- Converse: 429 (262)
- Crook: 310 (24)
- Fremont: 3,176 (428)
- Goshen: 787 (75)
- Hot Springs: 157 (16)
- Johnson: 266 (119)
- Laramie: 5,232 (841)
- Lincoln: 636 (83)
- Natrona: 4,549 (1,107)
- Niobrara: 54 (76)
- Park: 1,398 (123)
- Platte: 243 (126)
- Sheridan: 1,871 (342)
- Sublette: 412 (104)
- Sweetwater: 2,113 (87)
- Teton: 1,770 (52)
- Uinta: 1,026 (211)
- Washakie: 465 (112)
- Weston: 352 (73)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 57
- Fremont: 41
- Laramie: 33
- Campbell: 17
- Big Horn: 15
- Sheridan: 12
- Sweetwater: 11
- Carbon: 10
- Washakie: 10
- Albany: 9
- Goshen: 9
- Lincoln: 8
- Platte: 8
- Converse: 7
- Park: 7
- Crook: 6
- Uinta: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 3
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
