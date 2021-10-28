 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 491 new cases, 545 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 491 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 347 and the number of probable cases rising by 144, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 545 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,143 (3,305 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 228 Wednesday (down from 237 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,174 (25 announced this week, 178 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 653,405 (331,485 Pfizer, 289,220 Moderna, 32,700 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 243,517

Second vaccine doses given: 216,651

Booster doses given: 25,979

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,991

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 578.5 per day. That number is down 146 from a month ago.

People are also reading…

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,305. That number is down 537 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News