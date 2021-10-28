Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 491 new cases, 545 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 491 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 347 and the number of probable cases rising by 144, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 545 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,143 (3,305 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 228 Wednesday (down from 237 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,174 (25 announced this week, 178 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 653,405 (331,485 Pfizer, 289,220 Moderna, 32,700 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 243,517

Second vaccine doses given: 216,651

Booster doses given: 25,979

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,991

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 578.5 per day. That number is down 146 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,305. That number is down 537 from a month ago.