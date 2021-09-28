 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 495 new cases, 499 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 495 new cases, 499 new recoveries

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 495 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 272 and the number of probable cases rising by 223, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 499 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,667 (3,842 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 210 (up from 192 Monday)

Deaths: 996 (41 announced this week, 138 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 235,023

Second vaccine doses given: 206,543

Booster doses given: 3,959

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,226

Vaccine data is as of Monday.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 723.8 per day. That number is up 255.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,842. That number is up 304 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

