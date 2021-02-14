Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 50 new cases, 76 new recoveries

On Sunday, 14 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 36 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Big Horn (one), Carbon (two), Fremont (seven), Lincoln (two), Park (seven), Sheridan (six), Teton (11) and Uinta (three) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (seven), Converse (four), Hot Springs (three), Laramie (four), Natrona (nine), Sublette (two) and Washakie (three) counties.

Health officials announced 33 new confirmed recoveries and 43 new probable recoveries.

There are now 45,225 confirmed cases, 7,911 probable cases, 44,045 confirmed recoveries and 7,671 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 647 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,736 confirmed cases and 1,878 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.