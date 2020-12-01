Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 500 new cases, 1,525 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 500 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 336 and the number of probable cases rising by 164, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (five), Campbell (25), Carbon (six), Converse (two), Crook (six), Fremont (eight), Goshen (18), Laramie (99), Lincoln (five), Natrona (28), Park (43), Sheridan (20), Sublette, Sweetwater (11), Teton (10), Uinta (11), Washakie (18) and Weston (11) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Niobrara County's total.
Health officials also announced 1,525 new coronavirus recoveries: 1,347 confirmed and 178 probable.
The number of active confirmed cases in the state has dropped by more than 3,000 in the last week.
Fifteen additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 6,558 (7,572 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 239 (down eight from Monday)
Deaths: 230 (15 this week, 15 this month)
Total cases: 33,805 (29,389 confirmed, 4,416 probable)
Total recoveries: 26,003 (22,601 confirmed, 3,402 probable)
Total tests: 416,587 (170,519 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 582.2 per day. That number is up 11.6 from a day ago, down 142.7 from a week ago and up 272.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 639.5 per day. That number is up 21.9 from a day ago, down 168.3 from a week ago and up 279.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 6,558. That number is down 1,026 from a day ago, down 3,729 from a week ago and up 2,356 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 7,572. That number is down 1,040 from a day ago, down 4,289 from a week ago and up 2,612 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,113), Natrona (785) and Campbell (535) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (46.2%), Washakie (36.3%) and Goshen (32.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: ninth most (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fourth fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (15th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 2,879 (241)
- Big Horn: 458 (55)
- Campbell: 2,817 (253)
- Carbon: 659 (53)
- Converse: 412 (225)
- Crook: 286 (22)
- Fremont: 2,994 (396)
- Goshen: 684 (62)
- Hot Springs: 139 (12)
- Johnson: 228 (100)
- Laramie: 4,508 (782)
- Lincoln: 579 (80)
- Natrona: 4,173 (906)
- Niobrara: 52 (69)
- Park: 1,230 (117)
- Platte: 223 (114)
- Sheridan: 1,707 (319)
- Sublette: 335 (112)
- Sweetwater: 1,817 (86)
- Teton: 1,607 (48)
- Uinta: 885 (204)
- Washakie: 380 (88)
- Weston: 337 (72)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 46
- Fremont: 34
- Laramie: 26
- Campbell: 14
- Big Horn: 13
- Sheridan: 10
- Albany: 9
- Carbon: 9
- Goshen: 9
- Platte: 8
- Washakie: 8
- Converse: 7
- Lincoln: 6
- Park: 6
- Sweetwater: 6
- Crook: 5
- Johnson: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
