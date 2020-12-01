Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 500 new cases, 1,525 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 26,003 (22,601 confirmed, 3,402 probable)

Total tests: 416,587 (170,519 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 582.2 per day. That number is up 11.6 from a day ago, down 142.7 from a week ago and up 272.1 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 639.5 per day. That number is up 21.9 from a day ago, down 168.3 from a week ago and up 279.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 6,558. That number is down 1,026 from a day ago, down 3,729 from a week ago and up 2,356 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 7,572. That number is down 1,040 from a day ago, down 4,289 from a week ago and up 2,612 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?