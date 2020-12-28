Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 504 new cases, 532 new recoveries

Total cases: 43,704 (37,623 confirmed, 6,081 probable)

Total recoveries: 41,878 (36,077 confirmed, 5,801 probable)

Total tests: 493,080 (195,800 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 186.3 per day. That number is down 19.1 from a day ago, down 87 from a week ago and down 412.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 234.5 per day. That number is down 26.2 from a day ago, down 98.8 from a week ago and down 430.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,141. That number is down 20 from a day ago, down 416 from a week ago and down 6,602 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,421. That number is down 60 from a day ago, down 526 from a week ago and down 7,495 from a month ago.