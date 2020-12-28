Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 504 new cases, 532 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 504 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 456 and the number of probable cases rising by 48, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (14), Big Horn (13), Campbell (35), Carbon (10), Converse (nine), Fremont (38), Goshen (18), Hot Springs, Johnson (six), Laramie (73), Lincoln (10), Natrona (41), Park (37), Platte, Sheridan (25), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (66), Teton (27), Uinta (11), Washakie (16) and Weston counties.
Additionally, 532 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 444 confirmed and 88 probable.
A record 32 additional deaths were also announced Monday.
The state's 10-day average in total new cases is at its lowest point (234.5 cases per day) since Oct. 22. There are fewer active confirmed cases in Wyoming than there have been since Oct. 7.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,141 (1,421 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 115 (down three from Friday)
Deaths: 405 (32 announced this week, 190 announced this month)
Total cases: 43,704 (37,623 confirmed, 6,081 probable)
Total recoveries: 41,878 (36,077 confirmed, 5,801 probable)
Total tests: 493,080 (195,800 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 186.3 per day. That number is down 19.1 from a day ago, down 87 from a week ago and down 412.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 234.5 per day. That number is down 26.2 from a day ago, down 98.8 from a week ago and down 430.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,141. That number is down 20 from a day ago, down 416 from a week ago and down 6,602 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,421. That number is down 60 from a day ago, down 526 from a week ago and down 7,495 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (260), Sweetwater (250) and Campbell (202) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (10.6%), Park (9.4%) and Johnson (9.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 12th most (12th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (13th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,148 (296)
- Big Horn: 648 (100)
- Campbell: 3,774 (366)
- Carbon: 870 (69)
- Converse: 470 (314)
- Crook: 355 (28)
- Fremont: 3,440 (522)
- Goshen: 916 (81)
- Hot Springs: 195 (30)
- Johnson: 329 (199)
- Laramie: 5,949 (1,002)
- Lincoln: 775 (104)
- Natrona: 4,952 (1,429)
- Niobrara: 62 (78)
- Park: 1,803 (136)
- Platte: 281 (140)
- Sheridan: 2,057 (434)
- Sublette: 484 (102)
- Sweetwater: 2,810 (111)
- Teton: 2,048 (60)
- Uinta: 1,272 (235)
- Washakie: 603 (160)
- Weston: 382 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 88
- Fremont: 60
- Laramie: 55
- Campbell: 29
- Big Horn: 19
- Sheridan: 16
- Washakie: 16
- Goshen: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Carbon: 14
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.