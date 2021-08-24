Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 508 new cases, 314 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 508 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 347 and the number of probable cases rising by 161, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 314 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,207 (3,074 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 165 (up from 140 Friday)

Deaths: 835 (26 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,645 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,440 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 216,920

Second vaccine doses given: 193,713

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,609

(Vaccine data is as of Tuesday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 437.4 per day. That number is up 308.2 from a month ago.