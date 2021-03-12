Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 51 new cases, 62 new recoveries

On Friday, 38 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 13 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn (two), Campbell (three), Carbon, Fremont (three), Goshen, Laramie (11), Lincoln, Natrona (three), Platte, Sweetwater, Teton (eight), Uinta and Washakie counties.

Health officials announced 53 new confirmed recoveries and nine new probable recoveries.

There are now 46,714 confirmed cases, 45,705 probable cases, 8,449 confirmed recoveries and 8,283 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 691 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,798 confirmed cases and 1,962 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.