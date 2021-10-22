 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 512 new cases, 661 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 512 new cases, 661 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 512 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 389 and the number of probable cases rising by 123, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 661 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,208 (3,385 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 249 Thursday (up from 235 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,149 (69 announced this week, 153 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 638,445 (326,805 Pfizer, 279,540 Moderna, 32,100 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 241,881

Second vaccine doses given: 214,837

Booster doses given: 20,732

One-time vaccine doses given: 20,006

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 585.4 per day. That number is down 170.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,385. That number is down 910 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

