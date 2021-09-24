Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 515 new cases, 770 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 515 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 363 and the number of probable cases rising by 152, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 770 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,944 (4,148 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 205 (down from 207 Thursday)

Deaths: 955 (37 announced this week, 97 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 585,265 (296,385 Pfizer, 259,080 Moderna, 29,800 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 233,388

Second vaccine doses given: 204,352

Booster doses given: 3,201

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,091

(Vaccine data is as of Thursday.)

Are we trending up or down?