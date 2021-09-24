 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 515 new cases, 770 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 515 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 363 and the number of probable cases rising by 152, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 770 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,944 (4,148 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 205 (down from 207 Thursday)

Deaths: 955 (37 announced this week, 97 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 585,265 (296,385 Pfizer, 259,080 Moderna, 29,800 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 233,388

Second vaccine doses given: 204,352

Booster doses given: 3,201

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,091

(Vaccine data is as of Thursday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 761.4 per day. That number is up 324 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,148. That number is up 1,074 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

