Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 516 new cases, 1,284 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 516 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 444 and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,284 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 803 (1,371 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 93 as of Monday (down from 113 on Wednesday)
Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced last week, 42 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Thursday:
Total doses administered: 649,642
First vaccine doses given: 266,704
Second vaccine doses given: 237,292
Booster doses given: 108,058
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,663
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,953
Janssen doses given: 22,492
Janssen boosters given: 1,480
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 445.6 per day. That number is down 328.2 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,371. That number is down 3,421 from a month ago.