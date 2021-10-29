Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 523 new cases, 698 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 523 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 400 and the number of probable cases rising by 123, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 698 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,993 (2,742 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 193 Friday (down from 211 Thursday)

Deaths: 1,174 (25 announced this week, 178 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 653,405 (331,485 Pfizer, 289,220 Moderna, 32,700 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 244,392

Second vaccine doses given: 217,223

Booster doses given: 29,446

One-time vaccine doses given: 20,083

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 556.6 per day. That number is down 167.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,742. That number is down 1,472 from a month ago.