Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 528 new cases, 444 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 724.9 per day. That number is down 6.8 from a day ago, up 24.7 from a week ago and up 498.6 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 807.8 per day. That number is down 1.4 from a day ago, up 22 from a week ago and up 544.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 10,287. That number is up seven from a day ago, up 927 from a week ago and up 7,563 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 11,861. That number is up 84 from a day ago, up 970 from a week ago and up 8,595 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Natrona (1,253), Laramie (1,232) and Fremont (686) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.