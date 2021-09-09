Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 533 new cases, 677 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 533 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 348 and the number of probable cases rising by 185, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 677 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,669 (4,024 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 233 Wednesday (up from 230 Tuesday)

Deaths: 879 (21 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 545,775 (267,135 Pfizer, 250,340 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 226,921

Second vaccine doses given: 197,795

Booster doses given: 2,579

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,429

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 692.5 per day. That number is up 455.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,024. That number is up 2,488 from a month ago.