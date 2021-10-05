 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 538 new cases, 401 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 538 new cases, 401 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 538 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 341 and the number of probable cases rising by 197, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 401 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,178 (3,266 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 195 (down from 197 Monday)

Deaths: 1,041 (45 announced this week, 45 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 616,325 (315,105 Pfizer, 269,920 Moderna, 31,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 237,402

Second vaccine doses given: 209,427

Booster doses given: 8,884

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,519

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 688 per day. That number is up 34 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,266. That number is down 218 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

