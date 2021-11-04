Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 538 new cases, 488 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 538 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 357 and the number of probable cases rising by 181, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 488 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,058 (3,298 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 169 Thursday (down from 176 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,243 (69 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 246,106

Second vaccine doses given: 218,688

Booster doses given: 36,749

One-time Janssen doses given: 20,261

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 557.4 per day. That number is down 125.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,298. That number is up 124 from a month ago.