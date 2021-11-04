 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 538 new cases, 488 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 538 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 357 and the number of probable cases rising by 181, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 488 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,058 (3,298 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 169 Thursday (down from 176 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,243 (69 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 246,106

Second vaccine doses given: 218,688

Booster doses given: 36,749

One-time Janssen doses given: 20,261

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 557.4 per day. That number is down 125.2 from a month ago.

People are also reading…

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,298. That number is up 124 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News