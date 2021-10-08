Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 539 new cases, 640 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 539 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 404 and the number of probable cases rising by 135, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 640 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,432 (3,715 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 213 (up from 217 Thursday)

Deaths: 1,041 (45 announced this week, 45 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 616,325 (315,105 Pfizer, 269,920 Moderna, 31,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 237,855

Second vaccine doses given: 210,100

Booster doses given: 10,277

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,599

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 629.7 per day. That number is down 46.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,715. That number is down 453 from a month ago.