Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 54 new cases, 923 new recoveries

On Saturday, 38 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 16 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Big Horn (one), Converse (one), Fremont (four), Hot Springs (one), Johnson (one), Laramie (eight), Lincoln (six), Natrona (six), Park (one), Sheridan (three), Sweetwater (nine), Teton (one), Uinta (two), and Weston (one) counties.

The department subtracted three cases from Carbon, one from Goshen and five from Washakie Counties.

Health officials announced 755 new confirmed recoveries and 168 new probable recoveries.

There are now 37,167 confirmed cases, 6,033 probable cases, 35,633 confirmed recoveries and 5,713 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 373 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,911 confirmed cases and 1,424 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.