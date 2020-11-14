Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 540 new cases, 165 new recoveries

On Saturday, 483 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 57 new probable cases.
Health officials announced 135 new confirmed recoveries and 30 new probable recoveries.
There are now 18,726 confirmed cases, 3,155 probable cases, 10,488 confirmed recoveries and 1,759 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
Seventeen new coronavirus deaths were also announced Saturday in Wyoming; 144 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, there have been 2,490 confirmed cases — 35 of which were announced Saturday — as well as 568 probable cases.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.
Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has not yet fallen off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
While Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday he is considering a statewide face mask requirement. Multiple counties already have local face mask orders in place.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.