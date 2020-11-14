Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 540 new cases, 165 new recoveries

On Saturday, 483 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 57 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 135 new confirmed recoveries and 30 new probable recoveries.

There are now 18,726 confirmed cases, 3,155 probable cases, 10,488 confirmed recoveries and 1,759 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Seventeen new coronavirus deaths were also announced Saturday in Wyoming; 144 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, there have been 2,490 confirmed cases — 35 of which were announced Saturday — as well as 568 probable cases.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.