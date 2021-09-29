Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 542 new cases, 163 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 542 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 446 and the number of probable cases rising by 96, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 163 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,982 (4,214 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 210 (up from 192 Monday, data is as of Tuesday)

Deaths: 996 (41 announced this week, 138 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 235,493

Second vaccine doses given: 207,025

Booster doses given: 4,640

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,252

Are we trending up or down?