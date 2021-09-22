 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 542 new cases, 67 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 542 new cases, 67 new recoveries

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 542 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 421 and the number of probable cases rising by 121, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 67 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,951 (4,295 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 194 (up from 190 Tuesday)

Deaths: 955 (37 announced this week, 97 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 585,265 (296,385 Pfizer, 259,080 Moderna, 29,800 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 232,975

Second vaccine doses given: 203,908

Booster doses given: 3,110

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,032

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 756.2 per day. That number is up 337.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,295. That number is up 1,396 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

