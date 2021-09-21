Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 553 new cases, 603 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 553 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 306 and the number of probable cases rising by 247, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 603 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,592 (3,820 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 190 (down from 202 Monday)

Deaths: 955 (37 announced this week, 97 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 585,265 (296,385 Pfizer, 259,080 Moderna, 29,800 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 232,553

Second vaccine doses given: 203,316

Booster doses given: 3,034

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,012

(Vaccine data is as of Monday.)

Are we trending up or down?