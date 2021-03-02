Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 56 new cases, 91 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 56 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 43 and the number of probable cases rising by 13, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell (six), Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Laramie (14), Lincoln (three), Natrona, Park (two), Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton (two), Uinta (seven) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Platte County's total.
Additionally, 91 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 79 confirmed and 12 probable.
The state also announced 11 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
The number of active confirmed cases in the state (336) is at its lowest point since July 2 (320).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 336 (506 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 24 (down four from Monday)
Deaths: 678 (11 announced this week, 11 announced this month)
Total cases: 54,527 (46,190 confirmed, 8,337 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,339 (45,172 confirmed, 8,167 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 110,765 (52,065 Pfizer, 58,700 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 97,638
Second vaccine doses received: 65,070 (32,370 Pfizer, 32,700 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 59,274
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 60.7 per day. That number is up 4.3 from a day ago, up 3.8 from a week ago and down 71.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 84.4 per day. That number is up 5.6 from a day ago, up 1.4 from a week ago and down 70.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 336. That number is down 47 from a day ago, down 70 from a week ago and down 806 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 506. That number is down 46 from a day ago, down 99 from a week ago and down 1,073 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (133), Carbon (93) and Fremont (80) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (7%), Johnson (4.8%) and Sweetwater (3.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 109
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 31
- Sheridan: 30
- Park: 27
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 23
- Carbon: 22
- Converse: 17
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.