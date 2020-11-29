Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 561 new cases, 224 new recoveries

On Sunday, 515 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 46 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 197 new confirmed recoveries and 27 new probable recoveries.

There are now 28,252 confirmed cases, 4,237 probable cases, 19,977 confirmed recoveries and 3,045 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

To date, 215 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 3,953 confirmed cases and 878 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 47 new combined cases on Sunday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.