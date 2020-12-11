Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 562 new cases, 1,189 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 562 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 456 and the number of probable cases rising by 106, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn (nine), Campbell (26), Carbon (21), Converse (three), Crook (three), Fremont (32), Goshen (five), Hot Springs (six), Johnson (three), Laramie (74), Lincoln (20), Natrona (63), Niobrara (one), Park (21), Platte (four), Sheridan (16), Sublette (six), Sweetwater (88), Teton (15), Uinta (15) and Washakie (12) counties.

Additionally, 1,189 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 983 confirmed and 206 probable.

The number of active cases in Wyoming continues to drop — a trend that began late last month. There are fewer than 3,000 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since Oct. 25.

However, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Wyoming continues to surge. Twenty-two more deaths were announced Friday. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths announced over the past 10 days — a new high mark. Health officials have said that death trends lag behind other COVID-19 trends, in part because of the time it takes for death certificates to be submitted.

Numbers to know