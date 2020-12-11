Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 562 new cases, 1,189 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 562 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 456 and the number of probable cases rising by 106, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn (nine), Campbell (26), Carbon (21), Converse (three), Crook (three), Fremont (32), Goshen (five), Hot Springs (six), Johnson (three), Laramie (74), Lincoln (20), Natrona (63), Niobrara (one), Park (21), Platte (four), Sheridan (16), Sublette (six), Sweetwater (88), Teton (15), Uinta (15) and Washakie (12) counties.
Additionally, 1,189 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 983 confirmed and 206 probable.
The number of active cases in Wyoming continues to drop — a trend that began late last month. There are fewer than 3,000 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since Oct. 25.
However, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Wyoming continues to surge. Twenty-two more deaths were announced Friday. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths announced over the past 10 days — a new high mark. Health officials have said that death trends lag behind other COVID-19 trends, in part because of the time it takes for death certificates to be submitted.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,776 (3,384 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 207 (not updated from Thursday)
Deaths: 321 (64 announced this week, 106 announced this month)
Total cases: 38,785 (33,659 confirmed, 5,126 probable)
Total recoveries: 35,080 (30,562 confirmed, 4,518 probable)
Total tests: 440,289 (183,195 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 427 per day. That number is up 12 from a day ago, down 80.2 from a week ago and down 61 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 498 per day. That number is up 6.2 from a day ago, down 79.8 from a week ago and down 67.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 2,776. That number is down 549 from a day ago, down 3,159 from a week ago and down 6,758 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 3,384. That number is down 719 from a day ago, down 3,628 from a week ago and down 4,629 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (919), Natrona (518) and Sweetwater (460) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (22.8%), Washakie (22.4%) and Sweetwater (20.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 10th most (18th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 11th fewest (17th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,037 (258)
- Big Horn: 539 (64)
- Campbell: 3,116 (294)
- Carbon: 775 (61)
- Converse: 440 (270)
- Crook: 322 (25)
- Fremont: 3,247 (441)
- Goshen: 806 (75)
- Hot Springs: 167 (17)
- Johnson: 281 (126)
- Laramie: 5,427 (871)
- Lincoln: 670 (88)
- Natrona: 4,691 (1,170)
- Niobrara: 58 (77)
- Park: 1,473 (122)
- Platte: 247 (131)
- Sheridan: 1,926 (364)
- Sublette: 434 (102)
- Sweetwater: 2,277 (99)
- Teton: 1,814 (54)
- Uinta: 1,068 (213)
- Washakie: 490 (130)
- Weston: 354 (74)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 62
- Fremont: 51
- Laramie: 41
- Campbell: 20
- Big Horn: 15
- Sweetwater: 14
- Sheridan: 13
- Carbon: 12
- Goshen: 12
- Washakie: 11
- Lincoln: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Converse: 7
- Park: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.