Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 563 new cases, 426 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 563 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 541 and the number of probable cases rising by 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (19), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (31), Carbon (11), Converse (two), Crook, Fremont (28), Goshen (10), Hot Springs (seven), Johnson (12), Laramie (66), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (55), Park (81), Platte (10), Sheridan (16), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (27), Teton (96), Uinta (40) and Washakie (11) counties.
Additionally, 426 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 353 confirmed and 73 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,550 (1,924 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 98 (down 10 from Friday)
Deaths: 489 (none announced this week, 51 announced this month)
Total cases: 47,395 (40,554 confirmed, 6,841 probable)
Total recoveries: 44,982 (38,515 confirmed, 6,467 probable)
Total tests: 534,614 (202,826 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 254.4 per day. That number is up 54.1 from a day ago, up 50.2 from a week ago and down 172.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 298.6 per day. That number is up 56.3 from a day ago, up 39.3 from a week ago and down 199.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,550. That number is up 188 from a day ago, up 454 from a week ago and down 1,226 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,924. That number is up 137 from a day ago, up 535 from a week ago and down 1,460 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (403), Teton (303) and Park (278) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (12.9%), Teton (12.7%) and Hot Springs (11.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 19th most (11th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 15th fewest (12th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,295 (333)
- Big Horn: 739 (141)
- Campbell: 3,961 (411)
- Carbon: 923 (75)
- Converse: 508 (348)
- Crook: 366 (30)
- Fremont: 3,519 (572)
- Goshen: 954 (86)
- Hot Springs: 223 (57)
- Johnson: 343 (216)
- Laramie: 6,387 (1,110)
- Lincoln: 891 (141)
- Natrona: 5,221 (1,606)
- Niobrara: 61 (81)
- Park: 2,161 (141)
- Platte: 324 (167)
- Sheridan: 2,197 (503)
- Sublette: 517 (107)
- Sweetwater: 3,065 (122)
- Teton: 2,381 (66)
- Uinta: 1,469 (275)
- Washakie: 649 (168)
- Weston: 400 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 102
- Fremont: 67
- Laramie: 65
- Campbell: 38
- Sweetwater: 24
- Big Horn: 22
- Washakie: 21
- Goshen: 17
- Sheridan: 17
- Carbon: 16
- Park: 15
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 10
- Crook: 9
- Platte: 9
- Johnson: 8
- Uinta: 8
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 4
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.