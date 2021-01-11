Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 563 new cases, 426 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 254.4 per day. That number is up 54.1 from a day ago, up 50.2 from a week ago and down 172.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 298.6 per day. That number is up 56.3 from a day ago, up 39.3 from a week ago and down 199.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,550. That number is up 188 from a day ago, up 454 from a week ago and down 1,226 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,924. That number is up 137 from a day ago, up 535 from a week ago and down 1,460 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (403), Teton (303) and Park (278) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.