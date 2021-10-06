Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 566 new cases, 83 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 566 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 375 and the number of probable cases rising by 191, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 83 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,480 (3,749 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 201 (up from 195 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,041 (45 announced this week, 45 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 616,325 (315,105 Pfizer, 269,920 Moderna, 31,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 237,637

Second vaccine doses given: 209,766

Booster doses given: 9,459

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,566

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 675.1 per day. That number is up 21.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,749. That number is up 265 from a month ago.