Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 567 new cases, 737 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 567 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 398 and the number of probable cases rising by 169, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 737 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,804 (4,005 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 210 (down from 211 Thursday)
Deaths: 996 (41 announced this week, 138 announced in September)
Nearly 100 concerned citizens, hospital employees and board members packed a city hall meeting room, some of whom held signs opposing the federal mandates that are expected to require all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.