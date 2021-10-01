Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 567 new cases, 737 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 567 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 398 and the number of probable cases rising by 169, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 737 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,804 (4,005 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 210 (down from 211 Thursday)

Deaths: 996 (41 announced this week, 138 announced in September)

Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 235,795

Second vaccine doses given: 207,385

Booster doses given: 5,430

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,295

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 668.3 per day. That number is up 92.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,005. That number is down 280 from a month ago.