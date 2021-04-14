Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 57 new cases, 12 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses received: 25,100 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 9,987

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.7 per day. That number is up 16.1 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 68 per day. That number is up 20.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 312. That number is down nine from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 502. That number is up 15 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (107), Albany (72) and Sweetwater (71) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (4.7%), Lincoln (2.2%) and Albany (2.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.