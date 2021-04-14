Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 57 new cases, 12 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 57 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 46 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 12 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 11 confirmed and one probable.
There are more than 500 active total cases in the state for the first time in three weeks (March 24). There are also more hospitalized patients than there have been at any point in the last three weeks (22 on March 23).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 312 (502 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (up two from Tuesday)
Deaths: 703 (two announced this week, three announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 212,060 (106,860 Pfizer, 105,200 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 161,076
Second vaccine doses received: 168,595 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,700 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 119,047
One-time vaccine doses received: 25,100 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 9,987
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.7 per day. That number is up 16.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 68 per day. That number is up 20.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 312. That number is down nine from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 502. That number is up 15 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (107), Albany (72) and Sweetwater (71) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (4.7%), Lincoln (2.2%) and Albany (2.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 135
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.