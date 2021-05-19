Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 57 new cases, 22 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 57 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 43 and the number of probable cases rising by 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 22 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 16 confirmed and six probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 317 (524 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 39 (not yet updated from Monday)
Deaths: 713 (one announced this week, six announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 443,975 (215,475 Pfizer, 201,900 Moderna, 26,600 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 181,327
Second vaccine doses given: 160,022
One-time vaccine doses given: 11,815
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 52.6 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 67 per day. That number is up 6.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 317. That number is up 124 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 524. That number is up 166 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (138), Sweetwater (122) and Laramie (109) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Niobrara (5.5%), Albany (3.5%) and Sweetwater (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 136
Laramie: 114
Fremont: 84
Campbell: 61
Sweetwater: 38
Big Horn: 33
Sheridan: 31
Park: 30
Washakie: 26
Goshen: 24
Carbon: 23
Converse: 18
Uinta: 13
Albany: 12
Lincoln: 12
Crook: 11
Platte: 11
Johnson: 10
Teton: 9
Sublette: 7
Weston: 5
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
