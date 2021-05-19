Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 57 new cases, 22 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 57 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 43 and the number of probable cases rising by 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 22 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 16 confirmed and six probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 317 (524 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 39 (not yet updated from Monday)

Deaths: 713 (one announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 443,975 (215,475 Pfizer, 201,900 Moderna, 26,600 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 181,327

Second vaccine doses given: 160,022

One-time vaccine doses given: 11,815

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 52.6 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a month ago.