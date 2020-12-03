Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 571 new cases, 1,545 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 28,113 (24,524 confirmed, 3,589 probable)

Total tests: 412,285 (173,795 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 495.8 per day. That number is down 69.9 from a day ago, down 183.4 from a week ago and up 173.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 564.7 per day. That number is down 69.1 from a day ago, down 192.1 from a week ago and up 183.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 5,737. That number is down 886 from a day ago, down 3,327 from a week ago and up 1,379 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 6,708. That number is down 1,001 from a day ago, down 3,725 from a week ago and up 1,494 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?