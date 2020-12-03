Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 571 new cases, 1,545 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 571 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 552 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (15), Big Horn (10), Campbell (33), Carbon (16), Converse (five), Crook (four), Fremont (43), Goshen (10), Hot Springs, Johnson (three), Laramie (96), Lincoln, Natrona (81), Niobrara, Park (40), Sheridan (19), Sublette (18), Sweetwater (92), Teton (14), Uinta (36), Washakie (10) and Weston (four) counties.
One thousand five hundred forty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 1,411 confirmed and 134 probable.
Wyoming surpassed 30,000 total confirmed cases Thursday, but the state's 10-day average in new confirmed cases fell for the seventh time in the last eight days.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 5,737 (6,708 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 234 (not updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 257 (42 this week, 42 this month)
Total cases: 35,078 (30,518 confirmed, 4,560 probable)
Total recoveries: 28,113 (24,524 confirmed, 3,589 probable)
Total tests: 412,285 (173,795 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 495.8 per day. That number is down 69.9 from a day ago, down 183.4 from a week ago and up 173.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 564.7 per day. That number is down 69.1 from a day ago, down 192.1 from a week ago and up 183.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 5,737. That number is down 886 from a day ago, down 3,327 from a week ago and up 1,379 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 6,708. That number is down 1,001 from a day ago, down 3,725 from a week ago and up 1,494 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,025), Natrona (616) and Campbell (485) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (33.6%), Goshen (25.9%) and Sweetwater (24.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: ninth most (third most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fourth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: ninth fewest (17th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 2,909 (243)
- Big Horn: 480 (56)
- Campbell: 2,911 (260)
- Carbon: 682 (57)
- Converse: 421 (239)
- Crook: 294 (23)
- Fremont: 3,058 (403)
- Goshen: 721 (61)
- Hot Springs: 149 (13)
- Johnson: 237 (112)
- Laramie: 4,763 (792)
- Lincoln: 594 (83)
- Natrona: 4,309 (982)
- Niobrara: 53 (71)
- Park: 1,286 (117)
- Platte: 225 (119)
- Sheridan: 1,773 (321)
- Sublette: 373 (106)
- Sweetwater: 1,941 (83)
- Teton: 1,645 (48)
- Uinta: 943 (206)
- Washakie: 405 (92)
- Weston: 346 (73)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 55
- Fremont: 38
- Laramie: 28
- Campbell: 17
- Big Horn: 13
- Sheridan: 11
- Sweetwater: 10
- Albany: 9
- Carbon: 9
- Goshen: 9
- Platte: 8
- Washakie: 8
- Converse: 7
- Crook: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Park: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Uinta: 5
- Sublette: 2
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
