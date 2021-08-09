Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 573 new cases, 479 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 573 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 351 and the number of probable cases rising by 129, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 479 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Wyoming has not added more than 500 new infections in a single update (including Monday updates for the weekend) since Jan. 12.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,012 (1,536 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 81 as of Friday (up from 76 Thursday. Updated hospitalization data for Monday was not immediately available.)

Deaths: 786 (0 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 481,445 (233,025 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 208,648

Second vaccine doses given: 188,937

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,737