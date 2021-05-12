Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 58 new cases, 26 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 58 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 44 and the number of probable cases rising by 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 26 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 20 confirmed and six probable.
There are now more than 300 active confirmed cases in Wyoming for the first time in nearly a month.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 306 (526 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 33 (up two from Tuesday)
Deaths: 712 (two announced this week, five announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 440,635 (213,135 Pfizer, 201,100 Moderna, 26,400 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 177,298
Second vaccine doses given: 155,462
One-time vaccine doses given: 11,326
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.5 per day. That number is up 14.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 75.1 per day. That number is up 21 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 306. That number is up 36 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 526. That number is up 86 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (111), Laramie (101) and Sweetwater (84) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (5.6%), Albany (2.9%) and Uinta (2.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 114
- Fremont: 84
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 37
- Big Horn: 33
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 24
- Carbon: 23
- Converse: 18
- Uinta: 13
- Albany: 12
- Lincoln: 12
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.