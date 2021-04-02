 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 58 new cases, 81 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 58 new cases, 81 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 58 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 51 and the number of probable cases rising by seven, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 81 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 65 confirmed and 16 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 298 (452 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 20 (not yet updated from Thursday)

Deaths: 700 (five announced this week, none announced in April) 

First vaccine doses received: 1885,790 (93,990 Pfizer, 91,800 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 145,077

Second vaccine doses received: 138,005 (70,005 Pfizer, 68,000 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 98,193

One-time vaccine doses received: 11,800 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 5,808

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 55.5 per day. That number is down 5.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 64.8 per day. That number is down 19.6 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 298. That number is down 38 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 452. That number is down 54 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (134), Teton (89) and Sweetwater (81) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (3.1%), Lincoln (2.8%) and Teton (2.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 135
  • Laramie: 110
  • Fremont: 82
  • Campbell: 61
  • Sweetwater: 36
  • Big Horn: 32
  • Sheridan: 31
  • Park: 30
  • Washakie: 26
  • Carbon: 23
  • Goshen: 23
  • Converse: 18
  • Lincoln: 12
  • Uinta: 12
  • Albany: 11
  • Crook: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 10
  • Teton: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 5
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

Tags



