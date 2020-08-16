Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 59 new cases, 9 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, 59 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced no new probable cases.

Eight new confirmed recoveries were announced. one new probable recovery was announced.

There are now 2,789 confirmed cases, 497 probable cases, 2,246 confirmed recoveries and 422 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Thirty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 210 confirmed cases and 38 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.