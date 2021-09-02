 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 595 new cases, 591 new recoveries
COVID Testing (copy)

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 595 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 455 and the number of probable cases rising by 140, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 595 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 455 and the number of probable cases rising by 140, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 591 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,947 (4,157 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 198 Wednesday (up from 194 Tuesday)

Deaths: 858 (23 reported this week, 82 reported for August total)

Total vaccine doses received: 530,495 (257,775 Pfizer, 244,420 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 222,450

Second vaccine doses given: 195,376

Booster doses given: 3,154

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,189

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 596 per day. That number is up 429.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,157. That number is up 3,128 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

