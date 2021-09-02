Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 595 new cases, 591 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 595 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 455 and the number of probable cases rising by 140, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 591 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,947 (4,157 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 198 Wednesday (up from 194 Tuesday)

Deaths: 858 (23 reported this week, 82 reported for August total)

Total vaccine doses received: 530,495 (257,775 Pfizer, 244,420 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 222,450

Second vaccine doses given: 195,376

Booster doses given: 3,154

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,189

Are we trending up or down?