Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 6 new cases, 7 new recoveries

On Saturday, three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced three new probable cases.

Six new confirmed recoveries were announced. One new probable recovery was announced.

There are now 930 confirmed cases, 249 probable cases, 699 confirmed recoveries and 197 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

There have been 1,179 total cases since the pandemic began.

Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Eighty confirmed cases and 15 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.